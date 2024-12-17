Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2024

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 603479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.