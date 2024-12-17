Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 603479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

