Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.62. 435,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $659.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $105.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.