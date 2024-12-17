Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Issues Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.94), Zacks reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 196.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%.
Netcapital Price Performance
NCPL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 205,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,877. Netcapital has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.32.
Netcapital Company Profile
