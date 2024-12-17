Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Issues Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.94), Zacks reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 196.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%.

NCPL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 205,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,877. Netcapital has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.32.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

