Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 107107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The firm has a market cap of C$454,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
