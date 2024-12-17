Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin Purchases 2,463 Shares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 2,463 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$19,260.66.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.47 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a market cap of C$553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.92.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

