Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin Purchases 2,463 Shares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 2,463 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$19,260.66.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
TSE NXR.UN opened at C$7.83 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.47 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a market cap of C$553.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXR.UN
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.