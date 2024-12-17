NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:NIOBW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

About NioCorp Developments



NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

