NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
NASDAQ:NIOBW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
About NioCorp Developments
