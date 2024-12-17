Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,612,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,276,400. The trade was a 0.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NVCT opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

About Nuvectis Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the third quarter valued at $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

