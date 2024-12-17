NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MMIT stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.