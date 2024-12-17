O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 263.9% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 53,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 10,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 69,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 47,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 34,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,623 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,006. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

