OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
OneSpan has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneSpan to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
OneSpan Price Performance
OSPN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 408,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,834. The company has a market cap of $732.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,914.99. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
