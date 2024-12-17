OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $68,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,449,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 141,578 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 82,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,706.80. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,784.71. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,810 shares of company stock worth $6,012,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

