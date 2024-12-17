Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $247.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.82. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $277.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,511,423.56. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,625.92. The trade was a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Penumbra by 1,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Penumbra by 1,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

