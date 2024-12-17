Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) Insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL – Get Free Report) insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($28,662.42).

Opyl Limited develops digital tools that enhance healthcare experience for patients in Australia. The company also delivers deep market insights from social media data and enhance clinical research process. It offers Opin, a clinical trial recruitment platform that leverages social media, search engine optimization technologies and emerging artificial intelligence science, and matching patients directly to clinical trials.

