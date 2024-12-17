Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

