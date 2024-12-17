Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $688,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,479.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,666,650. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Cox sold 2,330 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,535.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,613.11. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 731,381 shares of company stock valued at $19,446,607. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

