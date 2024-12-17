Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 2947997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Oxford BioDynamics

In related news, insider David Holbrook purchased 49,653 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £496.53 ($629.95). 16.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

