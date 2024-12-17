Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,736,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 3,393,655 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
