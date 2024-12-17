Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,736,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 3,393,655 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,708,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth about $777,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 271,369 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 328,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,341,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

