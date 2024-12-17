P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ) Trading 2.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 58,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 186,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) Price Performance
About P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ)
P10 Holdings Inc, formerly P10 Industries, Inc, focuses on monetizing intellectual property assets. The Company also focuses on acquiring businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The Company has a range of patents available for licensing. The Company’s patent portfolio includes thermal and compressed air storage technology, which can be used in backup power applications.
Featured Stories
