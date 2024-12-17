Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.70 and last traded at $73.49. 29,583,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 60,109,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 371.70, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,612,366 shares of company stock worth $1,867,342,292. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

