Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $437.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

