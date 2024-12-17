Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,464 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in CRH by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CRH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

CRH Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CRH opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.