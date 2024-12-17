Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of SCHY opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $768.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

