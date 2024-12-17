Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 613 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 84.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 48.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 164.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.18. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

