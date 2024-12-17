Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 208.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

PECO stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

