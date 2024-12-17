Polyhedra Network Price Up 14.5% This Week (ZKJ)

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular exchanges. Polyhedra Network has a market cap of $428.24 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polyhedra Network has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,788.24 or 0.99911232 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106,403.80 or 0.99551545 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polyhedra Network Token Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,222,222 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. Polyhedra Network’s official website is polyhedra.network. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 344,520,674.72295985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 1.99705552 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $10,425,964.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using U.S. dollars.

