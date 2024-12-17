Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. 213,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $317.75 million, a PE ratio of 172.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.15%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

