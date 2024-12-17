Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. 213,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $317.75 million, a PE ratio of 172.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.15%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

