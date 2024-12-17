Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 254056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Power Metals Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

