Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.08 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 67.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 95.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,440. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,535. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,248 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITM stock opened at $247.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.99. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $268.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

