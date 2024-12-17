Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $323.90 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $262.54 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.21.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

