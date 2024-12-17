Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 351.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth $3,259,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $1,266.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,255.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,207.46. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $800.76 and a 12 month high of $1,376.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

