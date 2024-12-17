Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.3 %

LFUS stock opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.91 and a 52 week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

