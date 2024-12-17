Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,787 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $179,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Dayforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,726,000 after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dayforce in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 234.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,340 shares of company stock worth $68,770,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

