Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,996 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Radian Group worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.5 %

RDN opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

