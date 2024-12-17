RC365 (LON:RCGH) Shares Down 12% – Should You Sell?

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 225,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 471,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

RC365 Stock Down 12.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.29.

RC365 Company Profile

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

