Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.09. Reitmans shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1,175,306 shares traded.
Reitmans Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08.
About Reitmans
Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reitmans
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.