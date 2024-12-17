Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $137,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

AR stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.50 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

