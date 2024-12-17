Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,688 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 129,457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 741.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRUS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

