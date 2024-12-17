Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,485 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $203,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

