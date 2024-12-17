Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVPHW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.62.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
