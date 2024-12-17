Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVPHW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

