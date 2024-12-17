Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF Class A USD Acc (LON:CIRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF Class A USD Acc (LON:CIRC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.12 ($5.52) and traded as high as GBX 468.45 ($5.94). Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF Class A USD Acc shares last traded at GBX 457.85 ($5.81), with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.
Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF Class A USD Acc Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 456.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 435.12.
Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF Class A USD Acc Company Profile
Circle Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of healthcare services in the United Kingdom, treating privately insured, self-pay and National Health Service (NHS)-funded patients. The Company operates through three segments: Circle hospital services, Other Circle services, and All other segments and unallocated items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF Class A USD Acc
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF Class A USD Acc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rize Circular Economy Enablers UCITS ETF Class A USD Acc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.