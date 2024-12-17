Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,937.50. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,425 shares of company stock valued at $46,098,322 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 7.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

