RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $48,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in RTX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 663,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. RTX has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

