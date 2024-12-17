Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.47

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4677 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

