Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 100,505 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,505 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 112,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 851,195 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

