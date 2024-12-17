Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 6,359 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 112.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

