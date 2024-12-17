Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $172.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average is $169.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

