Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 9,807 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSPD stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

