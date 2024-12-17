Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Sells 10,500 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.77. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.92 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after acquiring an additional 665,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 753,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

