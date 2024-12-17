Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Sells 10,500 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.77. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.92 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after acquiring an additional 665,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 753,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sarepta Therapeutics
- What is a Dividend King?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.