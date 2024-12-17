SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Cut by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $212.28 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $256.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.