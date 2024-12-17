Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Dmitry Melnikov Sells 38,790 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $520,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,060,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,589,239.42. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $570,051.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 64,140 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $935,802.60.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.44. 501,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,088. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 467,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Semrush by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 218,488 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEMR

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.